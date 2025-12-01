We Didn’t Do Enough To Win –Odegaard Reflects On Arsenal’s 1-1 Draw With Chelsea

Martin Odegaard has said he and his Arsenal teammates did not do enough to secure the three points against 10-man Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Chelsea had been the better team at Stamford Bridge before the sending-off of Caicedo in the 36th minute for a studs-up tackle on Mikel Merino and then prevented their London rivals from pulling clear.

Defeat would have left Chelsea nine points behind Arsenal and all but out of the title race.

But the Blues went ahead through Trevor Chalobah’s header early in the second half despite being a man down.

Merino equalised for Arsenal just before the hour but Chelsea dug in and held out in difficult circumstances.

Reflection on the draw Odegaard, who came on in the second half, admitted it was a difficult game for Arsenal.

“It’s been a massive week for us,” Odegaard was quoted by AFP (via France 24).

“Some big games, some big results. This was another big test for us. We wanted to come here and finish off the week with a win but it was a tough battle.

“They were fighting really hard for it and we didn’t do enough to win.”

Arsenal would hope to return to winning ways when they host Brentford at the Emirates on Wednesday.



