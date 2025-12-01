Onana, Aboubakar Dropped From Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 Squad

Goalkeeper André Onana and experienced forward Vincent Aboubakar has been dropped from Cameroon’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, also announced the sacking of Indomitable Lions head coach, Marc Brys on Monday.
Brys’ former assistant, David Pagou has been appointed new handler of the team.
Pagou wasted no time in making decisive moves by unveiling his first squad consisting of 28 players.
Onana and Aboubakar were part of Cameroon’s squad to the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs last month.
Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can Win Fourth Title In Morocco — Iwobi
Their surprise omission is expected provoke a reaction from the fans.
The Indomitable Lions are drawn in Group F with defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Mozambique.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers:
Quote EPASSY
Simon OMOSSOLA
Simon NGAPANDOUETNBU-EDOUARD SOMBANG
Defenders:
Samuel Junior KOTTO
Gerzino NYAMSI
Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO
Nouhou TOLO
Flavien Enzo BOYOMO
Nagida MAHAMADOU
Junior TCHAMADEU
Christopher WOOH
Darlin YONGWA
Midfielders:
Martin ATEMENGUE NDZIE
Carlos BALEBA
Arthur AVOM
Eric Junior DINA EBIMBE
Faithful Brice AMBINA
Danny NAMASO
Christian BASSOGOG
Bryan MBEUMO
Georges Kevin NKOUDOU
Jean Junior ONANA
Olivier KEMEN
Attackers:
Christian KOFANE
Frank MAGRI
Karl ETTA EYONG
Patrick SOKO
By Adeboye Amosu