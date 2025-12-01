Onana, Aboubakar Dropped From Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 Squad

Goalkeeper André Onana and experienced forward Vincent Aboubakar has been dropped from Cameroon’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, also announced the sacking of Indomitable Lions head coach, Marc Brys on Monday.

Brys’ former assistant, David Pagou has been appointed new handler of the team.

Pagou wasted no time in making decisive moves by unveiling his first squad consisting of 28 players.

Onana and Aboubakar were part of Cameroon’s squad to the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs last month.

Their surprise omission is expected provoke a reaction from the fans.

The Indomitable Lions are drawn in Group F with defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Mozambique.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Quote EPASSY

Simon OMOSSOLA

Simon NGAPANDOUETNBU-EDOUARD SOMBANG

Defenders:

Samuel Junior KOTTO

Gerzino NYAMSI

Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO

Nouhou TOLO

Flavien Enzo BOYOMO

Nagida MAHAMADOU

Junior TCHAMADEU

Christopher WOOH

Darlin YONGWA

Midfielders:

Martin ATEMENGUE NDZIE

Carlos BALEBA

Arthur AVOM

Eric Junior DINA EBIMBE

Faithful Brice AMBINA

Danny NAMASO

Christian BASSOGOG

Bryan MBEUMO

Georges Kevin NKOUDOU

Jean Junior ONANA

Olivier KEMEN

Attackers:

Christian KOFANE

Frank MAGRI

Karl ETTA EYONG

Patrick SOKO

By Adeboye Amosu



