    Onana, Aboubakar Dropped From Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 Squad

    Adeboye Amosu

    Goalkeeper André Onana and experienced forward Vincent Aboubakar has been dropped from Cameroon’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, also announced the sacking of Indomitable Lions head coach, Marc Brys on Monday.

    Brys’ former assistant, David Pagou has been appointed new handler of the team.

    Pagou wasted no time in making decisive moves by unveiling his first squad consisting of 28 players.

    Onana and Aboubakar were part of Cameroon’s squad to the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs last month.

    Their surprise omission is expected provoke a reaction from the fans.

    The Indomitable Lions are drawn in Group F with defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Mozambique.

    Full Squad

    Goalkeepers:
    Quote EPASSY
    Simon OMOSSOLA
    Simon NGAPANDOUETNBU-EDOUARD SOMBANG

    Defenders:
    Samuel Junior KOTTO
    Gerzino NYAMSI
    Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO
    Nouhou TOLO
    Flavien Enzo BOYOMO
    Nagida MAHAMADOU
    Junior TCHAMADEU
    Christopher WOOH
    Darlin YONGWA

    Midfielders:
    Martin ATEMENGUE NDZIE
    Carlos BALEBA
    Arthur AVOM
    Eric Junior DINA EBIMBE
    Faithful Brice AMBINA
    Danny NAMASO
    Christian BASSOGOG
    Bryan MBEUMO
    Georges Kevin NKOUDOU
    Jean Junior ONANA
    Olivier KEMEN

    Attackers:
    Christian KOFANE
    Frank MAGRI
    Karl ETTA EYONG
    Patrick SOKO

