I Deserve To Win 2025 Ballon d’Or Award –African Star Defender

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star defender Achraf Hakimi has said believe he deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Hakimi was instrumental in helping PSG win the treble (Ligue 1, French Cup, UEFA Champions League).

Also, he played a key role as the French giants reached the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Chelsea.

He ranked among PSG’s leaders in assists, goals, and chances created.

Hakimi, a former Real Madrid and Inter Milan player, finished the season with 25 goal contributions in 55 games.

In the Champions League, the 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medal winner, had a brilliant campaign — winning 87 duels and creating 36 chances in 17 games, just two fewer than Ousmane Dembele.

Speaking in a recent interview with Canal+, Hakimi made said:“I think I deserve it.

“As a defender, it’s more difficult. People think I’m an attacking midfielder, but no, I play as a full-back and I have to think about defending too,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Hakimi is one of nine PSG Stars nominated for the 30-man 2025 Ballon d’Or award, along with the club’s coach Luis Enrique, as France Football announced its list of nominees last week.



The other PSG players shortlisted are Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha.

Other nominees include Barcelona’s Raphinha (34 goals, 25 assists), Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (34 goals, 23 assists), who was named Premier League Player of the Season, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (34 goals, five assists).

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who won Serie A’s Most Valuable Player after guiding Napoli to the title, was also nominated as the first Scotsman in 38 years to make the shortlist.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (18 goals, 25 assists) made the cut while the 18-year-old winger was also nominated for the Kopa Trophy for best Under-21 player, an award he won last year.



