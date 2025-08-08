Brighton Congratulate Nnadozie On Ballon d’Or Nomination

Brighton and Hove Albion have sent congratulatory message to their new goalkeeper and Nigeria’s Super Falcons first choice Chiamaka Nnadozie on her Ballon d’Or nomination.

On Thursday organisers of the Ballon d’Or award France Football announced the nominees in the women’s category of Yachine Trophy for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

Nnadozie was included in the five nominees for the award which also has Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC &Germany)

Cata Coll (Barcelona & Spain)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea & England)

Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal & Netherlands).

Nnadozie was outstanding for both her former club Paris FC and the Super Falcons at the just concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

She made two saves from the penalty shootout as Paris FC beat Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 to win the women’s French Cup.

She took her impressive form to the WAFCON and helped the Super Falcons reach the final where they came from 2-0 down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2.

Her remarkable display earned her Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Also, she has now been shortlisted for the Yachine Trophy at this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Reacting to Nnadozie’s nomination, Brighton took to their X handle to celebrate their new signing.

“Congratulations to #WAFCON24 winner @NadozieChiamaka with a well-deserved #BallonDor Yachine Trophy nomination! .”

Aside Nnadozie, Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu was nominated for the Best Women’s Coach category.

Madugu led the Super Falcons to a record-equaling 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The shortlist was compiled by a group of journalists from France Football working alongside French sports publication L’Equipe.

By James Agberebi



