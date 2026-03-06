I Don’t Care If Arsenal Cheat They Need To Win The EPL Title At Any Cost —Man United Legend

Manchester United legendary left-back Patrice Evra has said Arsenal should be prepared to “cheat and waste time” if they aspire to finally end their Premier League drought.

According to Evra such tactics could provide Mikel Arteta and his team with a competitive advantage over their rivals.

The race for the Premier League trophy has intensified after Manchester City stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, handing the advantage back to north London. Arsenal capitalised on the slip-up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton.

However, Arsenal have continued to receive criticism with many calling to question the manner of their wins which they label ‘ugly’.

Former Premier League stars, coaches fans and pundits have slammed the Gunners for their over reliance on set plays and also gamesmanship.

But Evra believes Arsenal must abandon “pretty football” if they are to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s side, saying Arteta should prioritise the trophy over the club’s visual identity.

“I don’t care if they don’t play good football, waste time, or cheat, they need to win the Premier League at any cost,” Evra told Stake (via goal.com). Mikel Arteta is not here to please anyone, he’s here to win.

“They need to win, even if that is through set pieces. Sometimes, you have to put the DNA of the club on the side if it means big trophies.”

Also Read: Gabriel Hits Back At Brighton Manager Over Arsenal Accusations

Evra addressed his long-standing reputation as an Arsenal antagonist, clarifying that his comments are never personal.

“People think I hate Arsenal but I just love banter. When I was playing, Arsenal was always an easy team to play against, but times have changed. Man City’s draw against Nottingham Forest is a big boost, and even if Brighton had lots of chances, Arsenal won.

“This is a sign of a Premier League winner. I’ve been there five times. Some away wins can be very ugly. It was a good chance for Man City to keep the gap close, I don’t think it’s over but that win against Brighton was big for Arsenal.”

He also alluded to his widely shared joke that likened the club to Netflix, where fans perpetually anticipate the “next season”, while reaffirming his desire for their success.

“Come on Arsenal, you can do it this year,” Evra said, before adding a cautious caveat: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they bottle it again. I just hope they don’t.”



