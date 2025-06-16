‘I Feel Ready’ — Agu Reveals Target With Super Eagles

Felix Agu has reflected on his decision to switch allegiance from Germany to Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Agu represented Germany twice at the U-21 level, before opting to play for Nigeria at the senior level.

The defender made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica last month.

“A few years ago when I went to play for the German U21s, it was more of a decision of comfort because I knew some players there. I was still very young so it would have been a big step for me to come here as a player who has never at that time switched clubs, so it was more of a decision of comfort,” Agu said in an interview with sports journalist Ayo Olu Ibidapo.

“Now I feel ready and to play for the national team is the biggest honor you can have and I’m very happy to be called up and be welcomed by the team.”

Read Also:How Tactical Flexibility Gives European Teams An Edge In International Competitions

The Werder Bremen star won the Unity Cup in his maiden appearance with the Super Eagles.

The 25-year-old is looking forward to achieving greater things with the team.

“On a personal level, achieving something with the national team is even bigger than on the club level. The goal is to win the African Cup of Nations again, not just make the final but win it. Of course everyone wants to see Nigeria on the biggest stage, to qualify for the World Cup, and it’s next year so we’ll try our best to make it,” he added.

He also spoke about the warm welcome he received from his new international teammates.

“Everyone welcomed me with open arms but I know some players from Germany like Nathan Tella who I’ve played against, Frank Onyeka, Boniface, also Maduka Okoye. All the players welcomed me very well so it’s a very good feeling to be here,” Agu stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



