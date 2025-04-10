Ighalo Bags 2nd League Assist In Relegation-Threatened Al Wehda’s Away Win

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo provided the assist that led to Al Wehda’s goal goal in their 1-0 win away to Damac, in the Saudi Pro League.

It was Ighalo’s second assist and has scored five goals in 26 matches in the Saudi league this campaign.





Ighalo set up teammate Juninho Bacuna to net what proved to be the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute.

Despite the win Al Wehda are still in the relegation zone as they occupy 17th place on 23 points in the 18-team league table.

It was back to winning ways for Al Wehda who had lost 3-1 at home to Al Shabab heading into Thursday’s fixture.



