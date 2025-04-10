UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
2
LAZ
0
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
2
MAN
2
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
1
EIN
1
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
0
ATH
0
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UEL: Dessers, Balogun In Action As 10-Man Rangers Hold Bilbao To 0-0 Draw

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria internationals Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun featured as 10-man Rangers claimed a 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Ibrox.

    Dessers and Balogun were in the starting line-up before the former was replaced with five minutes left to play in the encounter.


    While it was Dessers’ 11th appearance in the Europa League this season (three goals, two assists), it was Balogun’s sixth outing.

    Rangers defender Robin Propper was sent off after just 12 minutes but Liam Kelly saved a late penalty from Alex Berenguer as Barry Ferguson’s side held on.

    The return match will take place in Spain next Thursday, April 17, with the winners up against Lyon or Manchester United in the semi-finals.

    In other results a stoppage time error by Andre Onana saw Manchester United surrender a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with Lyon while Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt played 1-1 in England.

    Meanwhile, in the early kickoff on Thursday, Norwegian outfit Bodoe/Glimt defeated Lazio 2-0.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad