UEL: Dessers, Balogun In Action As 10-Man Rangers Hold Bilbao To 0-0 Draw

Nigeria internationals Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun featured as 10-man Rangers claimed a 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Ibrox.

Dessers and Balogun were in the starting line-up before the former was replaced with five minutes left to play in the encounter.





While it was Dessers’ 11th appearance in the Europa League this season (three goals, two assists), it was Balogun’s sixth outing.

Rangers defender Robin Propper was sent off after just 12 minutes but Liam Kelly saved a late penalty from Alex Berenguer as Barry Ferguson’s side held on.

The return match will take place in Spain next Thursday, April 17, with the winners up against Lyon or Manchester United in the semi-finals.

In other results a stoppage time error by Andre Onana saw Manchester United surrender a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with Lyon while Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt played 1-1 in England.

Meanwhile, in the early kickoff on Thursday, Norwegian outfit Bodoe/Glimt defeated Lazio 2-0.



