Ighalo: I Wished Osimhen Had Gone To Al-Hilal

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he would have loved Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi League.



Recall that Al Hilal made an official bid of €70 million to Napoli for the services of the Super Eagles striker during the summer transfer window, only for Galatasaray to outbid them and sign Osimhen.

Speaking with Winwin, the former Manchester United star stated that he hoped that the Nigerian international would join Al-Hilal before the end of his career.



“Well, these are not mistakes, because as players we have to make our own decisions. For me, I wished he had gone to Al-Hilal, but Galatasaray is a big club, the biggest in Turkey, and they participate in the Champions League and perform well. And most importantly, he is performing well there with Galatasaray.



“For me, and out of love for Al-Hilal as it is one of the teams I played for in Saudi Arabia, I wished that Osimhen would join it. Perhaps not now, but after the end of his experience with Galatasaray, he can still move to Al-Hilal later.”



