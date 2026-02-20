Close Menu
    Super Eagles Star Makes UCL Play-off First Leg TOTW

    James AgberebiBy Updated:
    Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 in Morocco

    Club Brugge Nigerian star Raphael Onyedika was named in the UEFA Champions League playoff first Team of the Week.

    Onyedika was included in the Team of the Week compiled by football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com.

    The midfielder scored a goal and also provided an assist in Club Brugge’s 3-3 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

    Also on target in the encounter was Onyedika’s Super Eagles teammate Ademola Lookman.

    Onyedika pulled a goal back for Club Brugge to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute.

    With just one minute left Onyedika set up his teammate Christos Tzolis who leveled the score.

    Both teams will meet in the second leg at the Metropolitano next week Tuesday and the winner will qualify for the round of 16.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria's men and women national teams.

