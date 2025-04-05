Iheanacho Gets Very Good Rating In Boro’s Win Vs Blackburn

Kelechi Iheanacho got very good rating after helping Middlesbrough defeat Blackburn Rovers in Friday night’s Championship fixture.

Iheanacho provided the assists for Boro’s goals as Michael Carrick’s men climb to fifth place, which is one of the promotion play-off spot.





Following his impressive performance gazettelive.co.uk rated Iheanacho seven.

The media outfit wrote about the Nigeria international’s contribution to the win:”While there were still one or two slack touches, this was probably Iheanacho’s best display in a Boro shirt yet.

“He tracked back well to make some decent recovery tackles, while at the other end played his part in a number of Boro attacks, including both Boro goals.”

After struggling at Sevilla, whom he joined last summer, Iheanacho moved to Boro on Loma in January.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of Blackburn’s struggles, Boro condemned Valerien Ismael’s side to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Boro played the occasion superbly as they raced out of the blocks to score twice within eight minutes and then manage the game perfectly to win 2-0.



