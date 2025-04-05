I Was Optimistic Of Winning Goal Of The Month Award –Sadiq

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq has disclosed that he was so optimistic of winning the goal of the month award.



The Nigerian international edged out competition from Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu and CD Leganes’ Diego Garcia to claim the coveted award.



His breathtaking backheel goal against Osasuna in a dramatic 3-3 draw not only showcased his technical brilliance but also cemented his growing reputation as one of the league’s most exciting forwards



Reacting to the award, Sadiq in a video shared by La Liga on social media, stated that the award will spur him to score more goals for Valencia.

“Thank you so much for voting me for the Goal of the Month, it’s time for me to react to my Goal of the Month. A good cross from Canos, I was trying to go to the second post then the defender blocked me.



“Then I just saw the ball in my front, backheel, and I just went to celebrate. I am so excited about the goal.



“Crucial one point because we were losing 3-2 and this 88th minute goal gave us one point, I am so happy. Scoring this goal motivates you.”







