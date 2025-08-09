Ikorodu City Defender Prestige Joins Albania Club FK Vora.

Ikorodu City have announced that their defender Chibuike Prestige has joined Albanian club FK Vora.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club confirmed the transfer in a statement on their X handle.

“Our centre back Chibuike Prestige has joined Albanian side FK Vora,” Ikorodu City announced.

“Chibuike signs a one year loan deal with option to sign permanently.

“Good luck Chibuike.”

In the first decades of its existence, FK Vora played mainly in the lower categories of Albanian football, going through different periods of ups and downs between different categories.

However, the club has gained a reputation for building a strong base of young players and for the support it has had from the local community.

In recent years, the club has achieved significant progress in its efforts to climb to higher levels of Albanian football.

With new investments and a greater focus on improving infrastructure and players, FK Vora has had several successful seasons in the First Division, which is the second highest league in Albania.

The goal of the club has been promotion to the Kategoria Superiore, the highest league of Albanian football, and in recent seasons, the team has shown the potential to achieve this goal.



