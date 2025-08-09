Osayi-Samuel Named Man Of The Match On Birmingham City Debut

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been named Man of The Match following Birmingham City’s home draw with Ipswich Town on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich at the St Andrews in their opening Sky Bet Championship fixture of the campaign.

Jay Stanfield gave the home team the lead five minutes before the hour mark.

Ipswich however equalised in stoppage time from a penalty converted by George Hirst after Lyndon Dykes handled the ball inside the box.

Osayi-Samuel, who made his maiden competitive appearance for Birmingham City in the game, put up an impressive display.

The Nigeria international created one big chance, had 100% long ball accuracy, and recorded 80% ground duel success.

The 27-year-old it would be recalled linked up with Birmingham on a free transfer last month after severing ties with Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

Osayi-Samuel once played in the Sky Bet Championship for Queens Park Rangers, and Blackpool.

By Adeboye Amosu



