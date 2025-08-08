Done Deal: Former Flying Defender Joins English League Two Club MK Dons

English League Two club Milton Keynes Dons have announced the signing of former Flying Eagles defender Marvin Ekpiteta.

The centre-back joined the Dons from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Ekpiteta spent just one season with Hibernian, making 13 league appearances for the Hibs.

Before heading to Edinburgh, Ekpiteta enjoyed four seasons in the Northwest with Blackpool, racking up 143 appearances, while scoring 12 goals and providing three assists.

On signing For Milton Keynes Dons

“I’m happy to be here, I’m looking forward to the new challenge ahead. It’s an exciting club to be a part of. I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked to last year, I want to play regular football again.”

Ready For A New Dawn

“I’ve played higher, I’ve played lower, and I know what it takes to push on and up, to get us out of this league. I feel like I bring a lot of experience and some good qualities to the team. The signings the club is making are really positive, so I’m happy to be on board!”

By Adeboye Amosu





