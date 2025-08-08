Udinese Interested In Nigerian Striker

Serie A club Udinese are interested in Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi, reports Completesports.com.

According to Livesport, Durosinmi is seen as an ideal replacement for Lorenzo Lucca, who has joined Napoli.

The 22-year-old has one-year left on his contract with Czech Republic outfit, Viktoria Plzen.

The striker’s market value is currently estimated at €7m by Transfermarkt.

Udinese are actively in search of a robust centre-forward to enhance their attack, with Durosinmi’s potential acquisition being part of the broader strategy to strengthen their offensive lineup.

This pursuit aligns with the club’s ongoing efforts to revamp their squad, which also includes negotiations for other key players aimed at enhancing their competitive edge in future seasons.

The Zebras already has another Nigerian Maduka Okoye in their squad.



