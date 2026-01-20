Inter Milan Keen To Sign Akanji On Permanent Transfer

Inter Milan are ready to sign Manuel Akanji on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Akanji has established himself as a key player for the Nerrazzuri since arriving on loan from Manchester City last summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via FCInter1908, the Serie A side are keen to activate the buy clause included in the agreement with City.

The option to purchase which is set at €15m will be activated in June.

Akanji has adapted to life in Italy with his versatility and tactical understanding convincing Inter to see him as part of their long-term defensive plans.

The 30-year-old has made 19 league appearances for the Serie A giants this season.

He is in Inter’s squad for tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash with Arsenal.



