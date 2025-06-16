Irish Club Drogheda United Expelled From 2025/2026 Europa Conference League

Drogheda United’s appeal against their dismissal from the 2025-26 Uefa Conference League has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The Irish Premier Division club were expelled by Uefa under a rule which states two clubs in the same competition cannot be under the same ownership, with US-based Trivela Group also owning Danish side Silkeborg.

Uefa rules mean the lower-ranked team, in this case Drogheda, are excluded from the competition.

Drogheda won the FAI Cup in November 2024 as a semi-professional side. However, Silkeborg’s seventh-place finish in the Danish league outweighs Drogheda’s ninth place in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Trivela bought Silkeborg shortly after Drogheda’s FAI Cup triumph.

In a statement, Drogheda expressed their “great heartbreak and disbelief” at Cas’ decision.

“We strongly disagree with this decision, and had hoped and believed that the principles of fairness and common sense would prevail,” the club said.

“After months of engagement, constructive dialogue, countless hours of legal preparation, and multiple proposals based on frameworks that have been accepted in the past, we have come up short.

“Despite genuine and vocal support across the football world, the ruling did not fall in our favour. We are heartbroken by the outcome.”

‘This setback will not define us’

Uefa advanced its assessment date to 1 March rather than June, but the Cas panel found that this change had been properly communicated by Uefa and that Drogheda ought to have known about it.

A majority of the panel also rejected Drogheda’s submissions on alleged unequal treatment by Uefa.

Drogheda, who are currently third in the League of Ireland Premier Division and face Shamrock Rovers on Monday night, also called the decision “unjust”.

“Rules should protect opportunity, not prevent it,” their statement added.

“Especially for community-driven clubs like ours who fight every day to punch above their weight.

“Nevertheless, we accept responsibility. And we’re sorry. But while we are saddened, we are also emboldened.

“We will not let this setback define us. Instead, we will use it as fuel. Our club has never been handed anything and we’ve earned every inch through grit, resilience, and unity. And we will continue to do so.”

Derry City, who Drogheda beat in the FAI Cup final, are unable to join Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in the competition as the deadline for a Uefa licence has passed.

Drogheda’s sitaution is similar to that being experienced by Crystal Palace, who qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup in May.

It is the only time the Premier League club has qualified for European football in their 120-year history, but Uefa is set to decide whether they breached its rules on teams under one multi-club ownership structure competing in that competition.

Uefa’s final ruling will centre on American businessman John Textor, owner of Eagle Football – which holds a 43% stake in Palace.

BBC Sport



