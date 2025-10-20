Isak Doesn’t Deserve To Be Playing Ahead Of Ekitike –Man United Legend

British-record signing Alexander Isak is not doing enough to justify starting ahead of Hugo Ekitike for Liverpool, says former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Sweden international Isak, 25, joined the Reds at the start of September from Newcastle for £125m, but has scored one goal – in the League Cup – in seven appearances in all competitions.

Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United at Anfield was his third Premier League start in a row without scoring.

His fellow forward Ekitike, who was a substitute against the Red Devils, has scored four goals for Liverpool with three of those in the league.

“I wouldn’t play Isak, he hasn’t looked ready since coming from Newcastle,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

“He hasn’t trained, hasn’t had a pre-season. It’s so important. While Newcastle were training he was probably sat at home on the phone to his agent for six hours a day trying to get a move.

“It’s so difficult when you don’t have a pre-season. He might’ve done stuff by himself but he’s paying the price of it.

“On performances, he doesn’t deserve to be playing ahead of Ekitike.”



