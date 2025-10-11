It Has To Be Arsenal’s Year To Win The Premier League –England Legend

Alan Shearer has intensified the pressure on Arsenal to deliver a Premier League title this season, insisting that the club cannot afford to fall short given their resources and squad quality.

Since the 2022/23 campaign, the Gunners have been on the cusp of ending their long wait for another league crown, gradually building a team capable of competing at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Progress and title contention

Over recent seasons, Arsenal have successfully retained their core players while steadily improving their squad.

This stability allowed them to make key additions during the summer transfer window, strengthening an already impressive team. As a result, the club is now viewed as one of the Premier League sides most capable of winning the title and even challenging in the Champions League.

Also Read: Arsenal Plan To Expand Emirates Stadium Capacity

For a club aiming to secure its first league trophy in two decades, expectations are high, but the quality within the squad leaves little room for excuses.

Shearer highlighted the significance of the current campaign, pointing out that the Gunners’ sustained growth and financial investment make winning imperative.

Speaking to the Daily Mail (via One Football) he said: “It has to be Arsenal’s year to win the Premier League. They’ve spent an absolute fortune, finished second for the last three years so we know, and Arteta knows that the eyes will be on him and he has to win the Premier League this year. When you spend the amount of money that they have, second is no good.”



