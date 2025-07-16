It’s A Shame –Donnarumma Laments PSG’s Shock Defeat To Chelsea

Gianluigi Donnarumma has shared his thoughts after Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 loss against Chelsea in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

Donnarumma was in goal as PSG fell to a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea with goals coming from Cole Palmer, who bagged a brace and new signing Joao Pedro.

The Parisiens were the favourites to add to their treble going into the final but were second best against a spirited Chelsea side.

Reflecting on the disappointing defeat Donnarumma wrote in a post on his social media profiles (via Football Italia):“A shame that we did not bring the trophy home yesterday but we can be proud of the incredible season we have had.

“So many positives to take, well done boys,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, was in Milan for talks with Inter on Monday, however, he insists that he and the Nerazzurri were discussing deals for U23 players, rather than any first-team stars.

Raiola went on to clarify that there are no ongoing discussions between Inter and PSG for Donnarumma, but hinted that the situation could potentially still change later down the line.

“No, for today, he’s not in talks. They have a goalkeeper at Inter,” Raiola told reporters, quoted via fcinternews.it. “For now, everything is quiet on this front.

“If they sell him, it’s another matte,” Raiola continued. “But today, it’s not a discussion that has begun with Inter, I’ve already told you. Today, we’re talking about the young guys, on how to organise the U23s and other lads in the youth team.”



