Awoniyi Returns To Full Training At Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has returned to full training at Premier League club Nottingham Forest, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi sustained a serious abdominal injury, while in action for the Tricky Trees in May.

The 27-year-old required a two-stage surgical procedure following the injury.

The striker attended Nottingham Forest’s last league game of the season against Chelsea at the City Ground after leaving hospital.

Awoniyi rejoined his teammates in training o for the first time since the incident on Tuesday.

The Nigerian is expected to be ease back into action gradually after attaining full fitness.

Forest were held to a 0-0 draw by Chesterfield in their first pre-season game last weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



