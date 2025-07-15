‘I’m Happy To Be Here’ — Babajide Delighted With AS Roma Transfer

Rinsola Babajide is looking forward to a successful stint with Italian Femminile club AS Roma, reports Completesports.com

AS Roma officiallly announced the versatile winger’s arrival on Monday.

Babajide put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Giallorossi.

The 27-year-old declared it is an honour for her to link up with club.

“It’s an honour to join a team like this, to be honest. It’s a Champions League club, and a prestigious one at that, so I’m very happy to be here,” Babajide told the club’s official website.

“The Italian league is similar to the Spanish league. It’s very competitive, and everyone is technical, so I can’t wait to get started.

“Just being in Rome is precious, it’s an amazing experience, but even with the team, just bonding with the girls, securing Champions League Football, trying to win as much silverware in the league and for cup games.”

Setting New Goals

Babajide was top scorer during her final season at Spanish Liga F club, Real Betis.

The Nigeria international has expressed her desire to achieve greater success with Roma

“I’m more of a direct, speedy, technical player down the left. I love to beat my players one on one to cross the ball in as well as get some shots and goals in as well,” Babajide added.

“Targets? Silverware. I feel like that’s the most important thing for the team as well. It is to win as much trophies as possible.”

“Personally, I want to contribute towards the team as much as possible, more than I did last season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



