WAFCON 2024: Zambia Not A Tough Team –Super Falcons Defender, Demehin

Nigeria’s Super Falcons defender Tosin Demehin has said Zambia is not a tough team.

The Super Falcons will take on Zambia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Friday.

While the Super Falcons topped Group B on seven points, after winning two games and drawing one, Zambia finished second in Group A also on seven points.

However, the Falcons are yet to concede a goal while the Zambians have seen their net breached four times.

But the Copper Queens scored in their three group matches with star forwards Barbara Banda (three goals) and Racheal Kundananji (three goals) accounting for the six goals scored.

Looking ahead to the big encounter, Demehin played down the threat pose by the Friday’s opponent.

“Zambia is not a tough team compared to the Super Falcons,” Demehin was quoted on Brila FM.

“We are yet to concede a single goal after playing three games but Zambia have conceded four goals.”

Demehin has been part of the Super Falcons defence that has kept out goals threat so far in Morocco.

She has seen action in all the three matches played by Justin Madugu’s side.

The nine-time WAFCON champions would go into the contest hoping to avenge their defeat to Zambia at the 2022 WAFCON.

Both teams clashed in the third-placed play-off with the Zambians triumphing 1-0.

Other quarter-final ties will see champions South Africa take on Senegal, Algeria and Ghana will square off l, and it will be hosts Morocco vs Mali.

By James Agberebi



