Done Deal: Nigerian Striker Joins Portuguese Club Famalicão

Nigerian striker Umar Abubakar has sealed a permanent transfer to Portuguese Primiera Liga outfit Famalicão.

Abubakar, who linked up with the Famalicenses from academy side Footwork FC put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Belgian club , Jong Gent where he scored 21 goals in 27 matches.

Jong Gent however failed to finalise a permanent deal for the player.

The 19-year-old expressed his delight after signing his contract.

“I’m very happy to have signed for Futebol Clube de Famalicão. I know it’s a good team with talented players, many of them young, and led by a strong coaching staff,” he told the club’s official website.

“This is a club that has consistently performed well in Portuguese football and offers excellent conditions for players to develop and improve.”

“I hope to integrate into the team as quickly as possible and contribute to building a strong group.”

Abubakar is also eager to have a successful spell at the club.

“I am a box-to-box striker, strong in the air, and always eager to take advantage of opportunities to score and help the team succeed collectively,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



