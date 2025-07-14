Super Eagles Midfielder Linked With Move To Bundesliga Clubs

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is attracting the interest of Bundesliga clubs, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi is expected to leave the Foxes this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Nigeria international has a €9m release clause in his contract.

According to transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, a move to the Bundesliga is a possibility for the player.

“Wilfred #Ndidi has also received requests from Bundesliga clubs. A summer transfer is possible for the 28y/o defensive midfielder from Leicester,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

The midfielder joined Leicester from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk for €17 million in January, 2017.

He has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Juventus, Everton, and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

By Adeboye Amosu



