Shun Saudi Oil Money, Join Premier League Club --Akpoborie Advises Boniface

Former Nigerian international Jonathan Akpoborie has advised Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface not to be tempted by the Saudi oil-rich money but to join a Premier League club this summer.



Recall that Boniface was heavily linked with a move to a Saudi club during the January transfer window before the deal collapsed.



However, with growing interest from top clubs in Europe, the former Wolfsburg striker, in a chat with Footy Africa, urged the Nigerian international to focus on joining a Premier League side.

“Boniface did so well last season, and he will be an influential player for Bayer Leverkusen this season,” Akpoborie told Footy Africa.



“If that move materialises, it will be an upgrade for him and will act as a stepping stone to move to the Premiership.”



“Saudi what? I know money plays a significant role in life, but he is still too young for such a move.



“He will make good money in Europe. Saudi is not running away. It will still be there three to four years later.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and registered one assist in 19 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024/25 season.

He joined Die Werkself from Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gillloise in 2023.



