Done Deal: Super Falcons Forward Joins AS Roma

Italian Femminile outfit AS Roma have announced the signing of Super Falcons forward Omorinsola Babajide, reports Completesports.com.

Babajide, who joined the Galliorosi on a free transfer put pen paper on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old left Spanish Liga F outfit UD Tenerife in May following the expiration of her contract.

The versatile striker registered 10 goals, and five assists in 26 league appearances in her final season at Tenerife.

Babajide will wear jersey number 30 at her new club.

Her arrival will increase the number of Nigerians at AS Roma to two with defender Shukurat Oladipo already a key part of the team.

She spent majority of her career in England playing for Crystal Palace, Millwall Lionesses, Watford, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion before moving to Spain 2022.

Babajide represented England at youth level before switching international allegiance to Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu




