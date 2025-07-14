Club World Cup Will Be Bigger Than Champions League –Colwill

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has predicted that the FIFA Club World Cup will be bigger than the UEFA Champions League.

Colwill started the shock 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, thanks to a brace from Cole Palmer and new signing Joao Pedro.

Asked whether Chelsea can build on that success to win either the Premier League or Champions League, the 22-year-old replied (BBC Sports): “Yeah, definitely.

“I said at the start of this tournament that our plan is to win it and people looked at me as if I was crazy. So I’m going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League.

“This is the biggest trophy I’ve ever won. I think the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League and we were the first team to win it.

“It was a statement victory and, in the future, if we keep winning trophies then everyone will give us the love that we deserve.

“But we’ll only know that in he future. I think we’re ready and we’ll see next season.”

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last season and won the Conference League in an impressive first season under the leadership of manager Enzo Maresca.

It has been a significant year for Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, after they earned their first real success since buying the club in 2022.

Their signing of a large number of young players on lengthy contracts has proven unpopular with some within the football community.

But Colwill believes Chelsea now have a winning team capable of emulating the past.

“We’re a team and that’s in the Chelsea identity. You stick together no matter what. I think players like John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, they started that and we’re carrying it on,” he said.

“They were all amazing players, the best players who won a lot but we’ve got the best players in our team – young players for sure – and that’s our plan: to win the biggest trophies for Chelsea.

“We’re definitely capable of doing it. I think we’ve shown that. Everyone said that PSG were the best team in the world but we won 3-0.”



