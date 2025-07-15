The Rise Of Remo Stars – Lessons From Kunle Soname’s Football Revolution In Nigeria

What if the future of Nigerian football didn’t depend on politics—but on one man’s unwavering vision?

In this documentary-style video, we explore how Honourable Kunle Soname, a former grassroots politician and sports entrepreneur, led Remo Stars FC from obscurity to becoming 2024/25 NPFL Champions. This isn’t just a football story—it’s a masterclass in strategy, investment, and leadership.

From building world-class facilities in Ikenne to trusting local talent like Coach Daniel Ogunmodede, and launching the elite Beyond Limits academy, Soname has built more than a football club—he’s created a sustainable football empire in Nigeria.

Discover how Bet9ja profits, grassroots governance experience, and long-term planning transformed a small-town team into national champions, and how this blueprint could revolutionize Nigerian football.

