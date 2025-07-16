Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Onyekuru Set To Join Turkish Club Gençlerbirliği

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Henry Onyekuru is on the verge of completing a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Gençlerbirliği, Completesports.com reports.

    Gençlerbirliği, according to reports emanating from Turkey have held talks with Onyekuru’s representatives, and are making progress towards a transfer.

    The 28-year-old last played in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League for Al-Fahya.

    Read Also:Done Deal: Bayern Munich Sign Nigerian Striker

    The winger scored 11 goals in 38 appearances during his two-year spell at Al-Fahya.

    Onyekuru is well known in Turkey having played for current champions Galatasaray, and Adana Demirspor.

    The versatile winger had three stints with Galatasaray winning the domestic double with the Yellow and Reds in the 2018/19 season

    He has also played for KAS Eupen, Everton, Anderlecht, Monaco, and Olympiacos.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.