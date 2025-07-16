Onyekuru Set To Join Turkish Club Gençlerbirliği

Henry Onyekuru is on the verge of completing a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Gençlerbirliği, Completesports.com reports.

Gençlerbirliği, according to reports emanating from Turkey have held talks with Onyekuru’s representatives, and are making progress towards a transfer.

The 28-year-old last played in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League for Al-Fahya.

Read Also:Done Deal: Bayern Munich Sign Nigerian Striker

The winger scored 11 goals in 38 appearances during his two-year spell at Al-Fahya.

Onyekuru is well known in Turkey having played for current champions Galatasaray, and Adana Demirspor.

The versatile winger had three stints with Galatasaray winning the domestic double with the Yellow and Reds in the 2018/19 season

He has also played for KAS Eupen, Everton, Anderlecht, Monaco, and Olympiacos.

By Adeboye Amosu



