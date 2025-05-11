‘It’s Like A Final’ — Zubairu Anticipates Tough Duel Against Against Senegal

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu reckoned Senegal will make things difficult for his side in their quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The West African giants will clash at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Monday.

Senegal defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the group stage two years ago in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles will be eager to avenge that defeat this time around.

A win would move them one step closer to an eighth crown and secure a return to the global stage.

Zubairu stated that his team must show determination and discipline to achieve victory.

“We know what to expect. It is a big match for both teams because the winner will be going to the World Cup.,” he told the nff.com.

“It is like a final match, and if you throw in the matter of the rivalry between our two countries, it means we must be disciplined and determined for the entire duration of the game. We will do just that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



