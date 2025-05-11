Chelsea’s UCL Qualification Hopes Suffer Setback After Newcastle Defeat

The hopes of Chelsea qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League suffered a setback after they lost 2-0 to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in fifth place on 63 points while Newcastle climb up to third spot on 66 points in the league table.

Enzo Maresca’s men had to play most parts of the game with 10 men after Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card.

Newcastle got off to a very good start thanks to Sandro Tonali just two minutes into the game.

Anthony Gordon’s run into the box was ended my Moisés Caicedo’s tackle but when Roméo Lavia dallied on the ball, Tonali won it back and found Guimarães.

The Brazilian in turn spread play to Jacob Murphy and the winger’s low cross was tucked away at the far pot by Tonali.

With 10 minutes left Chelsea were reduced to 10 men when Jackson elbowed Sven Botman. The forward was initially booked, but referee John Brooks showed red after being sent to the monitor.

Dan Burn sent a looping header just wide from a pinpoint Tonali cross, then the defender made a superb block at the other end to thwart Pedro Neto.

Then in the 44th minute, Burn met a high, cross from Harvey Barnes but couldn’t generate enough power to beat Robert Sánchez.

Nick Pope easily dealt with a low drive from Cole Palmer at the beginning of the second half – then the goalkeeper made a vital stop to push away Marc Cucurella’s strike just after the hour mark.

With 20 minutes left to play Murphy dinked the ball into the path of Guimarães but the Brazilian’s shot was off target.

In the 82nd minute Pope made a stunning save to deny Enzo Fernández’s goalbound effort – then Reece James headed over from close range.

And in the 90th minute Guimarães sealed the three points after cutting inside from the left and curled into the back of the net.



