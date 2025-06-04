I’ve No Intention Of Leaving Rangers –Dessers

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has confirmed that he has no intention of leaving Rangers this summer.



The Nigerian international won ​the Golden Boot in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.



The 30-year-old finished the campaign with 18 goals from 35 league appearances.



Speaking with VoetbalKrant, Dessers stated that he’s not carried away with offers from AEK Athens and Olympiakos.

“With my statistics, it is normal that there is interest,” Dessers told the Scottish media as per VoetbalKrant.



“I have also heard that AEK Athens and Olympiakos want to talk,” he continued. “But now I want to enjoy my holiday.



“I still have two years of contract with a fantastic club like Rangers. I don’t have to leave,” the forward added.



