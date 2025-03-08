Iwobi Bags 4th Assist In Fulham’s Defeat As Liverpool Widen Gap After Win Vs Southampton

Alex Iwobi had an assist which was not enough to help Fulham avoid a 2-1 defeat away to Brighton in Saturday’s Premier League game.

It was Iwobi’s fourth assist, with seven goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season.





Also in action for Fulham was Calvin Bassey who played for 90 minutes while Iwobi was replaced on 89 minutes.

Fulham took the lead in the 35th minute as Iwobi went on a run and floated the ball to Raul Jimenez who cheated it before volleying past the keeper.

With four minutes left in the first half Brighton equalised thanks to Jan Paul van Hecke.

Then in the 98th minute Joao Pedro converted from the penalty spot to seal the win for Brighton.

The defeat leaves Fulham in ninth place on 42 points while Brighton move up to sixth on 46 points in the league table.

At Anfield, Liverpool went 16 points clear over Arsenal in the league standing after coming from a goal down to beat bottom side Southampton 3-1.

Mohamed Salah continued his impressive scoring run as he scored two penalties while Darwin Nunez was also on the score sheet for the Reds.

The Egyptian is now joint-fifth top scorer in Premier League history on 184 goals, same as Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

The 32-year-old has scored 27 goals in 29 matches for Arne Slot’s men.

Nigeria internationals Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo both came on in the 83rd minute.

Will Smallbone gave Southampton a shock lead in one minute of first half stoppage time.

After much pressure in the second half Liverpool drew level on 51 minutes thanks to Nunez.

Just five minutes after the equaliser Salah put the Reds 2-1 ahead after dispatching from the penalty spot.

The Egyptian international then got his second on 88 minutes from another spot kick to make it 3-1.

At Selhurst Park Ismaila Sarr’s 82nd minute goal earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.



