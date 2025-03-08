NPFL: Ikorodu City Win Away, Insurance Down Remo Stars

Leaders Remo Stars lost 2-1 to Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

Meyinwa Oritseweyinmi gave Insurance the lead after two minutes.





The forward doubled the home team’s advantage 10 minutes after the break.

Arinze Anakwe reduced the deficit for Remo Stars eight minutes from time.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 to cut Remo Stars’ lead.

Samson Obi netted the decisive goal seven minutes from time.

Ikorodu City defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Shola Adelani scored the winner nine minutes from time.

The remaining matchday 28 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



