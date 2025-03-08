Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Ikorodu City Win Away, Insurance Down Remo Stars

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Leaders Remo Stars lost 2-1 to Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

    Meyinwa Oritseweyinmi gave Insurance the lead after two minutes.


    The forward doubled the home team’s advantage 10 minutes after the break.

    Arinze Anakwe reduced the deficit for Remo Stars eight minutes from time.

    Read Also:Iwobi Bags 4th Assist In Fulham’s Defeat As Liverpool Widen Gap After Win Vs Southampton

    At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 to cut Remo Stars’ lead.

    Samson Obi netted the decisive goal seven minutes from time.

    Ikorodu City defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

    Shola Adelani scored the winner nine minutes from time.

    The remaining matchday 28 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.