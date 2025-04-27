Close Menu
    Iwobi: I Almost Joined Aina At Nottingham Forest In 2023 

    Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has disclosed that he was on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest in 2023.

    The Nigerian international, who is having a brilliant season with Fulham, bagged an assist to help his team defeat Southampton 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier League.

    Speaking with Fulham Fan News, the former Arsenal star stated that he got a phone call from Super Eagles defender Ola Aina to join Nottingham Forest, but he decided to pitch tent with Fulham.

    “There was interest, the main interest came from Nottingham Forest,” Aina said, per Fulham Fan News.

    “The manager at the time called me, and he asked what I was thinking about joining. Ten minutes later, Ola (Aina) has called me, and he’s like, ‘Alex, you’re coming to Nottingham Forest; the manager just called me and said, persuade Alex’.

    “I could have been linking up with Ola, but eventually they didn’t put in a bid, and only Fulham did, so that was that.”



