Nnadozie Named In French League Team Of The Season

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been included in the French Arkema Première Ligue Team of the Season.

Nnadozie earned her nomination on the back another impressive campaign for Paris FC.

The shot stopper was named in the Team of the Season last term, making history as the first Nigerian to achieve the feat.

The 24-year-old’s Paris FC teammates; Clara Mateo and Kessya Busy also made the selection.

Nnadozie has also been nominated for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year in the French top-flight for the 2024/25 season.

She was the recipient of the prestigious award last season.

Nnadozie has kept 11 clean sheets in 18 league appearances for Paris FC this season -second behind Olympic Lyon’s Christiane Endler, who has registered 13.

By Adeboye Amosu



