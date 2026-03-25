Iwobi Named In 2026 Football Black List

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been named in the 2026 Football Black List, reports Completesports.com.

The Football Black List celebrates the most influential Black individuals in British football.

The Fulham star has been recognised in the prestigious list for the work he does in the community with his Project 17 initiative.

Read Also:Genk Weigh Up Collins Sor Sale

The Football Black List, which is endorsed by the Premier League, celebrates people of African and Caribbean heritage working in the game, both on and off the pitch.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sporting Lisbon 4.71 1xBet X Draw 3.73 1xBet Arsenal 1.87 1xBet

Founded in 2008 by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, the annual Football Black List event shines a light on those inspiring the next generation to consider working in the sport.

Iwobi and his fellow recipients will be honoured at a celebration event in Westminster on Tuesday 14 April.

The former Arsenal star is currently in camp with the Super Eagles ahead of their international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.



