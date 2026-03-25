Real Madrid Medical Staff Performs MRI Scan On Mbappé’s Wrong Leg

Kylian Mbappe was misdiagnosed with a knee injury after Real Madrid’s medical team mistakenly performed an MRI on the wrong leg in December 2025.

According to The Athletic (via Vietnam.vn), instead of checking his injured left leg, Real Madrid doctors performed an MRI on Mbappe’s uninjured right knee. When the scan showed no problems, the 27-year-old continued to play in three matches, despite signs of swelling in his left knee.

It was only when the injury was discovered and an X-ray was taken of his left leg that the results revealed he had partially torn his posterior cruciate ligament.

However, on December 31, 2025, Real Madrid released a general medical report describing the injury as merely a “knee sprain” and recommending a cautious rehabilitation plan.

Mbappe’s first signs of injury appeared after the 0-2 home defeat to Celta Vigo on December 7th, due to a strong collision. After being benched for the match against Man City on December 10th, he played the full 90 minutes in all three of the final matches of 2025 through the pain.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Mallorca 5.53 1xBet X Draw 4.47 1xBet Real Madrid 1.64 1xBet

After the Christmas break, upon returning to training on December 30, 2025, Mbappe was seen repeatedly clutching his left knee while speaking with the medical team.

As a result, he was unable to fly to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the team to play the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

In the final against Barca on January 11, 2026, Mbappe was benched and only came on for the last 14 minutes. That 2-3 defeat was also the reason why coach Xabi Alonso was sacked.

Under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa, Mbappe continued to play in 8 of the next 10 matches (scoring 9 goals), with his most recent appearance being on February 21st.

However, the injury situation was not completely resolved. Mbappe missed the match against Getafe on March 2nd, marking the beginning of a streak of five consecutive games without playing.

Instead of staying in Spain, he returned to Paris (France) to undergo further tests and specialized treatment for his troubled knee.



