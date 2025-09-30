2025 U-20 W/Cup: Johansen Pleased With Win Over ‘Very Tough Opponent’ Flying Eagles

Norway U-20 head coach Bjorn Johansen has reacted to his side’s victory over the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Johansen’s side defeated the seven-time African champions 1-0 at the Estadio Fiscal in Talca on Monday night.

Rasmus Holten netted the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute.

Johansen expressed delight with the outcome of the game.

“Winning is very important, getting the three points. Every game is going to be fought until the end. Now we’ll play a final against Saudi Arabia,” he was quoted by FIFA.com.

“But three points in our debut, in a World Cup, is very important. We have to improve our game, but the structure is good and Nigeria is a very tough opponent”.

Norway will face Colombia in their next game in the competition on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu






