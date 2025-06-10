Juric Keen To Keep Lookman At Atalanta

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric is keen to keep Ademola Lookman at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman has one-year left on his contract, and has been tipped to leave La Dea this summer.

The 27-year-old was close to joining European champions Paris Saint-Germain at the start of last campaign.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Juventus, Napoli and Arsenal.

“It’s going to be a very tough season in the league, with many fierce competitors,” Juric was quoted by Calcio Napoli.

“The club’s idea is to keep both Ederson and Lookman. Even though the club already has a clear transfer strategy, I haven’t made any specific requests for players — not even for the ones already here.”

The winger was one of the top performers for La Dea during the 2024/2025 season.

He registered 22 goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Bergamo club.

By Adeboye Amosu



