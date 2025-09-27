Kane Breaks Ronaldo, Haaland’s Record

Harry Kane has eclipsed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland in breaking yet another goalscoring record, talkSPORT reports.

The England skipper was on target twice for Bayern Munich in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday, scoring a first-half penalty and a strike from close range just beyond the hour mark.

Yet this double signalled far more importance than usual as his second of the night meant he clocked up his 100th goal in a Bayern Munich shirt.

It saw the 32-year-old become the outright fastest player to reach 100 goals for a single club, achieving the feat in 104 games.

That sees Kane overtake Ronaldo who set the record in November 2011 when he netted his 100th goal in 105 Real Madrid games in a 2-0 Champions League win over Lyon.

However, Ronaldo did not have full autonomy over the record.

Haaland emulated the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with Manchester City in the 2024/25 season, scoring against former club Borussia Dortmund on his 105th appearance.

But now that record has been surpassed by the free-scoring Englishman who is in the form of his life at Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately no hat-trick would be forthcoming, as Kane was taken off in the 78th minute.

Prior to Friday’s clash, Kane had scored 13 goals and registered three assists in just seven matches this season including a hattrick in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Hoffenheim.



