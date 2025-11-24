NPFL: Katsina United Pip Enyimba, Kano Pillars End Winless Streak

Katsina United defeated Enyimba 3-2 in a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL matchday 14 encounter in Ilorin on Monday,reports Completesports.com.

The hosts led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Jamilu Yusuf’s 32nd minute strike.

Uche Collins doubled their advantage six minutes after the break.

Enyimba reduced the deficit through Stanley Dimgba on the hour mark.

Collins however restored Katsina United’s two-goal lead two minutes later.

Read Also:NPFL: Nasarawa United End Barren Run, Remo Stars Floor Barau FC

Enyimba netted their second of the game in the 64th minute through Issah Mohammed.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Kano Pillars defeated Ikorodu City 2-1.

It was the Sai Masu Gida’s first win under Mohammed Babaganaru.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali gave Pillars the lead after three minutes, while Olakunle Alaka doubled the lead on the half hour mark.

Joseph Arumala reduced the deficit for Ikorodu City late in the first half.

By Adeboye Amosu



