    Kayode Named Man Of The Match In Brentford's Win Vs Liverpool

    Italy-born Nigerian defender Michael Kayode was named Man of the Match in Brentford’s 3-2 win against Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

    Kayode was announced as the winner on Brentford’s official X handle.

    The 21-year-old, who joined Brentford from Fiorentina, beat his three other teammates to land the award.

    He pulled 70 percent of the votes to beat off competition from the other nominees.

    The right-back won one tackle and made 25 accurate passes to help Brentford record back-to-back league wins.

