La Liga: Uche In Action As Las Palmas Edge Getafe

Nigerian international Christantus Uche was in action as Getafe lost 3-1 to Las Palmas in Saturday’s La Liga game.



Uche, who was making his 29th appearance for Getafe this ongoing season, has netted three goals and bagged five assists.



The host took the lead in the 19th minute through Alderete before Las Palmas leveled parity in the 53rd minute through Silva, to silence the home supporters.

The visitor extended their lead in the 61st minute thanks to a beautiful goal from McBurnie.



Las Palmas took the game beyond Getafe’s reach when Silva doubled his goal in the 74th minute, to seal the maximum points.







