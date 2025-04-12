Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Chukwu Didn’t Partake In Unhealthy Conversation In Eagles –Onigbinde Mourns

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Chukwu: How Agali, Babayaro, Aiyegbeni Were Caught With Women

    Former FIFA and CAF technical instructor, Adegboye Onigbinde has described late Super Eagles defender Christian Chukwu as a dedicated defender during his playing days with the senior national team.

    Chukwu passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday morning,

    Onigbinde, who once coached Chukwu with the Green Eagles, told Completesports.com that he’s one of Nigeria’s top defenders and didn’t partake in any form of unhealthy activities or conversation in the team.

    “With my relationship with him, he was a dedicated player. He’s a very strong defender but, unfortunately, we lost him.

    Read Also: Osimhen, Not Isak Will Be Perfect For Arsenal –Cole

    “He was a disciplined player and that was why I was able to maintain discipline while he was captain of the team.

    “He didn’t partake in unhealthy activities or conversation with the senior national team.”

    Fondly known as “Chairman,” Chukwu was a towering figure in Nigerian football, both on the pitch and on the sidelines. As a player, he captained the Nigerian national team to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980, defeating Algeria 3–0 at the National Stadium in Lagos.



    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad