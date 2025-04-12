Chukwu Didn’t Partake In Unhealthy Conversation In Eagles –Onigbinde Mourns

Former FIFA and CAF technical instructor, Adegboye Onigbinde has described late Super Eagles defender Christian Chukwu as a dedicated defender during his playing days with the senior national team.



Chukwu passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday morning,



Onigbinde, who once coached Chukwu with the Green Eagles, told Completesports.com that he’s one of Nigeria’s top defenders and didn’t partake in any form of unhealthy activities or conversation in the team.



“With my relationship with him, he was a dedicated player. He’s a very strong defender but, unfortunately, we lost him.

“He was a disciplined player and that was why I was able to maintain discipline while he was captain of the team.



“He didn’t partake in unhealthy activities or conversation with the senior national team.”



Fondly known as “Chairman,” Chukwu was a towering figure in Nigerian football, both on the pitch and on the sidelines. As a player, he captained the Nigerian national team to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980, defeating Algeria 3–0 at the National Stadium in Lagos.







