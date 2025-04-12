Osimhen, Not Isak Will Be Perfect For Arsenal –Cole

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has advised Arsenal to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of Newcastle United striker, Alexander Isak this summer.



The Nigerian international who is currently having the best of season with Galatasaray, has been heavily linked to join Arsenal last summer..



However, in a chat with Standard UK, said that Osimhen is the perfect striker capable of scoring goals for the Gunners next season.

Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey, and he’s banging in goals, but he looks perfect for Arsenal for me.



“Isak, yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option. Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal,” the former LOSC Lille midfielder said on the Dressing Room Podcast via Standard UK.







