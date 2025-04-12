Close Menu
    Sulemana: Okocha Remains My Ultimate Football Hero

    Austin Akhilomen
    Okocha: Bafana Bafana Not Super Eagles Rivals

    Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has chosen former Super Eagles midfielder Austin Okocha as his football hero.

    The Southampton star stated this in an interview with Showmax, where he said that the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner and 1996 Atlanta gold medalist has been his role model.

    “In the Premier League, position wise I would have to say Jay-Jay Okocha,” Sulemana said.

    “Obviously Ronaldinho is my idol, and we are similar in how we play, and we’re fun for people to watch, and he is the player I looked up to.

    “But there are so many in the Premier League that have done incredibly well. The likes of Sadio Mane, who has been at Southampton, Mohammed Salah, Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o – there are so many names, but Jay-Jay Okocha is my go to.”



