Boniface, Tella Feature As Leverkusen Drop Points In Title Race After Home Draw

Bayer Leverkusen’s hopes of retaining their Bundesliga title suffered a setback after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Union Berlin on Saturday.

Nigeria internationals Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella were in action for Leverkusen.





Tella was taken off in the 46th minute while Boniface was brought on with 16 minutes left to play.

The draw means Leverkusen remain in second place on 63 points and are temporarily five points behind Bayern Munich in the league table.

Bayern have the chance to go eight points clear of Xabi Alonso’s side if they beat Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Frank Onyeka played for 90 minutes in Augsburg’s 2-1 win at Bochum.

Augsburg went into the game on the back of one defeat and one draw in their last two games.

Elsewhere, Kevin Akpoguma saw 90 minutes of action for Hoffenheim who defeated Mainz 2-0.

Gift Orban, however, did not see any minute of action as he was an unused substitute.

By James Agberebi



